CROWN POINT, IN — Patricia A. Nemeth, 76, of Crown Point, IN, passed away on Thursday, November 19, 2020.

Patricia is survived by her brother, James Nemeth; niece and nephew, Zoe and Joe; great-nieces and nephews; special friends: John Nawrocki, Sandy Halstead and Beth Kitts. She was preceded in death by her parents, Mary and Joseph Nemeth.

Patricia taught business at Lowell, North Newton and Hanover high schools, Davenport College and Merrillville Adult Education. She was an avid bridge player and enjoyed theater, shopping, travel and was always ready for a road trip.

Private family services have been entrusted to Geisen Funeral, Cremation & Reception Centre in Crown Point, IN.

Memorial donations may be given in Patricia's name to the Alzheimer's Association.

View Patricia's online guestbook at www.GeisenFuneralHome.com (219) 663-2500.

