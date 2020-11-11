Patricia A. 'Patsy' Macielewicz

WHITING, IN — Patricia A. "Patsy" Macielewicz, 82, of Whiting, passed away peacefully on the morning of November 1, 2020, at the William J. Riley Memorial Residence, Munster. She was the beloved daughter of the late Paul and Anna (Shabi) Macielewicz. She is survived by many cousins of the Macielewicz and Shabi families.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be offered on Friday, November 13, 2020, at 10:00 a.m. at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, 119th St. and Lincoln Avenue, Whiting, with the Rev. Mark R. Peres, C.PP.S., officiating. Interment of cremains will follow at St. John Cemetery, Hammond. Visitation will be at the church on Friday morning from 9:00 a.m. to time of services. (Due to the current health situation a limitation of 50 people will be allowed in the church at one time, face masks must be worn, social distancing is expected and temperatures will be taken.). Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the Baran Funeral Home, 1235 119th St., Whiting. Expressions of sympathy may be placed on-line at www.baranfh.com

"Patsy" was born on September 19, 1938. She was a lifelong resident of the Whiting-Robertsdale community and was a graduate of George Rogers Clark High School, class of 1956. She was member of St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, Whiting, and the First Catholic Slovak Ladies Association BR. 81. She was a retiree of WLS-TV, ABC Channel 7, Chicago, with over 20 years of service. She was a former manager of the St. John Panel Room and was a former employee of Horseshoe Casino and Gansiger Jewelers. She was a great animal lover, giving shelter to many dogs and cats and feeding the wildlife that would appear at her house from the Lost Marsh. She loved life and loved to laugh. A devoted daughter, "Patsy" will be sadly missed by all who knew and loved her. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the Whiting "Gimme Shelter" (for pets), would be appreciated. (219) 659-4400