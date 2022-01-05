PORTAGE, IN - Patricia A. Pavlakovic "Patty Ann", age 84, of Portage, passed away on December 27, 2021.
Patricia worked for the City of Portage for over 20+ years.
She was preceded in death by her first husband, Ralph Parker; parents, Harry and Goldie Shaffer; brothers: "Bill" David William and "Hank" Harry Edward; sisters: "Rickey" Audrey DiCesare and Betty Nagy.
Patricia is survived by her husband, John Pavlakovic; children: Jo Ann (Chuck) Froman. Steve (Missy) Parker, Marie (Ted) Choucalas, Dean Parker, and Viki Pavlakovic; sisters: LaVerne Gursky and Mable Pennington; grandchildren: Hilary (Nick) Froman, Shannon (Chris) Hilley, Jacob (Megan) Parker, Grace Parker, Sarah Parker, Charissa (Dylan) Ellis, Brittni Choucalas, Tyler Parker, Jordan (Garrett) Piers, Ryan Pavlakovic, and Nikolas (Hannah) Pavlakovic; nine great-grandchildren; God daughter Brandi DiCesare; and sweet dog Bella.
Patricia married Ralph Parker August 8, 1956 and he passed away April 16, 1966. She then married John Pavlakovic May 10, 1969. She enjoyed baking and watching the Chicago Bulls. Patricia loved animals so much she became a rescue for them. She mostly loved spending time with her family, she adored her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She will be deeply missed by many that knew and loved her. May her memories be forever etched in our hearts.
Friends are invited to visit with the family on Friday, January 7, 2022 from 4:00 P.M. until the time of service at 6:00 P.M. at CALUMET PARK FUNERAL CHAPEL, 370 N. County Line Rd. Hobart Indiana 46342) Deacon Dennis Guernsey officiating. Private Inurnment at Calvary Cemetery. In Lieu of flowers please make donations to the Portage Fire Department. For further information please call 219-940-3791.