Patricia A. Pavlakovic

Patricia married Ralph Parker August 8, 1956 and he passed away April 16, 1966. She then married John Pavlakovic May 10, 1969. She enjoyed baking and watching the Chicago Bulls. Patricia loved animals so much she became a rescue for them. She mostly loved spending time with her family, she adored her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She will be deeply missed by many that knew and loved her. May her memories be forever etched in our hearts.