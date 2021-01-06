Patricia A. Personett

CROWN POINT, IN — Patricia A. Personett, 76, of Crown Point, IN, passed away on Saturday, January 2, 2021.

Patricia is survived by her husband, David Personett; children, Brian (Jill) Personett and Dawn Ochman; grandchildren, Colin Ochman, Chloe Ochman and Cain Ochman; and sister, Georgia (Murph) Kirby.

Patricia was preceded in death by her parents, Jesse and Lena Stevens; brothers, Farris (Mildred) Stevens, Jesse (Linda) Stevens Jr. and Ronnie (Tina) Stevens; and sister, Nadyne (Wendell) Grayson.

Patricia retired from Wittenberg Village as a receptionist. She was a member of the Eastern Star and VFW. Patricia enjoyed playing board games, especially Yatzee, and attending her grandkids' sporting events. She loved "all things family."

Friends may visit with the family on Thursday, January 7, 2021, at GEISEN FUNERAL, CREMATION & RECEPTION CENTRE, 606 E. 113th Ave., Crown Point, IN 46307, from 10:30 AM to 12:00 AM.

Due to COVID-19, restrictions in the funeral home include social distancing at 6 feet, a maximum of 50 people at one time and face masks will be required.