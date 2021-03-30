Patricia A. Reid

Patti was born on July 16, 1956 in Gary, IN, and lived most of her life in Crown Point, IN; living for over 35 years in the Lakes of Four Seasons. Patti met her husband, Jeff, in Crown Point and began dating after graduation from Crown Point High School. They married on November 4, 1978. Jeff was the love of her life and they shared 42 glorious years of wedded bliss. Patti's greatest pleasure was derived from her family. She was so invested in the lives of her three children: Brian, Megan, and Jennifer, and her grandchildren. Patti worked as an administrative assistant at Winfield Elementary for many years. After her time at Winfield, Patti worked at the College of Nursing at Valparaiso University until her retirement in August 2020. Throughout her career, she developed lifelong relationships with coworkers and students.