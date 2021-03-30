July 16, 1956 - Mar. 27, 2021
CROWN POINT, IN - Patricia A. Reid, loving wife, mother, and grandmother, passed away peacefully on Saturday, March 27, 2021 at her home, surrounded by her family. Just like she dealt with all experiences in life, Patti managed her battle with breast cancer with strength and grace.
Patti is survived by her husband of 42 years, Jeff; and their dog, Corky; her children: Brian (Laura) Reid, Megan (Derek) Cole, and Jennifer (Ryan) Collins; grandchildren: Caroline Reid, Andrew Reid and Christian Cole; brother, James (Julie) Donley; and many other beloved aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, family and friends.
Patti was preceded in death by her parents: Irene and James Donley.
Patti was born on July 16, 1956 in Gary, IN, and lived most of her life in Crown Point, IN; living for over 35 years in the Lakes of Four Seasons. Patti met her husband, Jeff, in Crown Point and began dating after graduation from Crown Point High School. They married on November 4, 1978. Jeff was the love of her life and they shared 42 glorious years of wedded bliss. Patti's greatest pleasure was derived from her family. She was so invested in the lives of her three children: Brian, Megan, and Jennifer, and her grandchildren. Patti worked as an administrative assistant at Winfield Elementary for many years. After her time at Winfield, Patti worked at the College of Nursing at Valparaiso University until her retirement in August 2020. Throughout her career, she developed lifelong relationships with coworkers and students.
The family wishes to thank everyone who supported Patti in her fight against breast cancer; and more importantly, everyone who shared in the loving moments of Patti's incredible life.
A private visitation and funeral service is planned at GEISEN FUNERAL, CREMATION & RECEPTION CENTRE, 606 E. 113th Ave., Crown Point, IN 46307. Patti will be laid to rest at Maplewood Memorial Cemetery in Crown Point, IN.
A public Celebration of Life is planned for July 17, 2021 in Crown Point, IN, with more information to follow.
In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Patti may be made to the Triple Negative Breast Cancer Foundation https://tnbcfoundation.org/support-us/donate?donate=1.
Visit Patricia's online guestbook at www.GeisenFuneralHome.com