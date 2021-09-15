Patricia A. Szekely

Jun 27, 1938 — Sep. 14, 2021

DEMOTTE, IN — Patricia A. Szekely, age 83, of DeMotte, IN passed away on Tuesday, September 14, 2021 at Oak Grove Christian Retirement.

Born to Harvey and Mary (nee Petrov) Hill on June 27, 1938 in Hammond, IN. She graduated from Morton High School, Class of 1956. Patricia married her sweetheart, Louis Szekely, on December 22, 1956 in Hammond, IN. He preceded her in death on December 21, 2016. She was employed with the Kankakee Valley Middle School as a treasurer for 20 years.

Patricia was a great mother, role model and homemaker. She enjoyed golfing at Sandy Pines with friends, spending time with her grandchildren and dog, Tootie. She liked baking, crocheting, and taking care of her family.

Patricia is survived by her daughter, Jill (Brian) Tucker of DeMotte and grandchildren: Emily and Brian Tucker.

She is preceded in death by her parents, husband, sister, Betty Riley and nephew, Tom Riley.

Friends and family may gather at JACKSON FUNERAL SERVICE of DeMotte on Friday, September 17, 2021 from 5:00 until 8:00 p.m.. Memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer's Association in Patricia's name.

To share a memory with the Szekely family, please visit www.jacksonfuneral.com