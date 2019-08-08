{{featured_button_text}}
Patricia A. Thompson

GARY, IN – Patricia A. Thompson, age 73, left our earth to be with the good Lord on August 3, 2019. She is preceded in death by her husband Glenn; parents Lowell and Stella Boswell; sisters Dolores Turbin, Marlene Weathers, and Frances Volkman; and son Keith Turbin. She is survived by her brother Lowell Boswell; sons Les (Rachel) Turbin and Adam (Jane) Turbin; grandchildren Jeff and Kara Turbin; stepdaughter Rebekah Thompson; many nieces, nephews, cousins; and her beloved dog Tiny.

Pat loved her family with her whole heart. She will be dearly missed.

Visitation will be held Saturday, August 10, 2019, from 12:00-4:00 p.m. at BURNS-KISH FUNERAL HOME, 8415 Calumet Ave., Munster, IN. Memorial service at 3:30 p.m. Interment private. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.burnskish.com.

