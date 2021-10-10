 Skip to main content
Patricia A. Trebs (nee Lippie)

July 20, 1927 - Oct. 5, 2021

CRETE, IL - Patricia A. Trebs (nee Lippie), born July 20, 1927, age 94 of Crete, Illinois passed away on October 5, 2021. Loving wife of 57 years to late William (2006). Beloved mother to Alan (Patricia) Trebs, Stephen Trebs, Susan Trebs, Carol (Dave) Maclean, Phillip Trebs and Thomas Trebs. Cherished grandmother and great grandmother.

Visitation on Tuesday, October 12, 2021 from 9:00 AM until the time of mass at 10:30 AM at St. James Catholic Church, 22400 Torrence Avenue, Sauk Village, Illinois burial to follow at Chapel Lawn Memorial Gardens in Schererville, Indiana.

Arrangements entrusted to CRETE FUNERAL HOME, 1182 Main Street, Crete, Illinois. Info: (708) 672-7600.

