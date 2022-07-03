 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Patricia A. Zvyak

GRIFFITH - Patricia A. Zvyak, age 82, of Griffith, passed away, Tuesday, June 28, 2022. She is survived by her daughters: Andrea (Gerald) Lewis, Lisa Zvyak, and Amy (Robert) Early; grandchildren: Samantha (Patrick) Bogacz, Alexander (Taylor) Lewis, Allison Lewis, Luke (Victoria) Zvyak, Hannah Zvyak, Andrew, Colin, and Rheana Early, and Caroline Loughren; great-grandchildren: Olivia and Penelope; special friends: Sue and Karen; and several nieces; nephews; and other family members.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Andrew Zvyak.

All services will be private and arranged through Fagen-Miller Funeral Home in Highland.

Pat was a member of the Griffith Church of Christ. She enjoyed playing the piano and singing and was an avid reader and painter. Donations in her name to the Food Bank of Northwest Indiana would be appreciated. www.fagenmiller.com

