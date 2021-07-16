Patricia An Sweeney

VALPARAISO, IN — Patricia Ann Sweeney, age 75, of Valparaiso, IN passed away on July 14, 2021. She belonged to the Central Church of God in Portage, IN. She was preceded in death by her parents: Harry and Easter Edgerton; sisters: Phyllis Cadwell, Mary Stokes, Lilly May Edgerton. Patricia is survived by her husband of 56 years, whom she married October 27, 1964, John Frank Sweeney; children: Sherry O'Dell, Keith (Mindy) Sweeney, Tim (Shelly) Sweeney, Brian (Michelle) Baum; grandchildren: Eric (Amanda) O'Dell, Ashlee (Will) Kominakis, Tiffany O'Dell, Karessa (Austin) Whitaker, Jacob Sweeney, Hailey Sweeney; great grandchildren: Bryson O'Dell, Brian Baum Jr., Mackenzie O'Dell, Braiden Baum, Wyatt and Waylon Kominakis; siblings: Jessie Hart, Viola Mayes, David (Paula) Edgerton, Bobby (Pattie) Edgerton, Harry Franklin (Sandy) Edgerton; many loving nieces and nephews.