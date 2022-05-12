Patricia Ann Bence (Thomas)

July 12, 1945 - May 9, 2022

HIGHLAND, IN - Patricia Ann Bence, age 76, of Highland was called home to be with her Lord on Monday, May 9, 2022. She is survived by three children: Bryan (Lori) Coster, Barry (Suzanne) Coster and Jill Johnson; grandchildren: Ryan, Katie and Braden Coster; great-grandchild, Lliam Coster; siblings: Joe L. (Ruth) Thomas, James (Patricia) Thomas, Cindy (Dennis) Adam; fiancee Barry Coster Sr.; numerous nieces; nephews; great-nieces; great-nephews and friends.

Preceded in death by her beloved husband, James Bence; parents, James Walter and Sona Lucille Thomas.

A memorial service will be held on Friday, May 13, 2022 at 5:00 p.m. at BOCKEN FUNERAL HOME, 7042 Kennedy Avenue, Hammond (Hessville) with Chaplin Rich Stoll, officiating. Friends are invited to meet with the family on Friday, May 13, 2022 for a time of visitation from 3:00 p.m. until 5:00 p.m. at Bocken Funeral Home.

Pat was a long-time resident of the region; she was a graduate of Morton High School class of 1962. Pat was retired from Majestic Star Casino as an administrator. She was an avid Bingo player and enjoyed spending time with her family and friends. She was a loving devoted wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother, sister, and friend who will be dearly missed.

For more information call Bocken Funeral Home at (219) 844-1600 or visit us at: www.bockenfunerals.com.