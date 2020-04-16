× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Patricia Ann Brock

DeMOTTE, IN - Patricia Ann Brock 81 of DeMotte passed away on Sunday April 12, 2020. She was born on November 14, 1938 in Chicago, IL to the late John (Sophia Chvatik) Fath.

Patricia was a 1956 graduate of Fenger High School. She worked for Sears Roebuck for many years in the credit department. She was married to James Brock who preceded her, after there retirement they spent 21 years in Missouri. Patricia was active in quilting clubs, book clubs, she was a member of the Our Lady of the Cove Catholic Church and St. Cecilia Catholic Church, she enjoyed sewing, spending time with all her family, and going to Disney World.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband and best friend James Brock; brother Charles Fath. Survived by children: James (Jacque) Brock, Peggy (Bruce) Ratajack, Patricia (James) Pisarski; siblings: Mary Lou Clemans, Jean Jesuit, Thomas Fath, Gerald Fath, Lorraine Ridgway, John Fath; grandchildren: Scott, James, Kelly, Emily, Jessica, James; great grandchildren: Alonzo, Aaliyah, Autumn, Elijah, Zoey, Emmitt and Levi.

Due to the current events private family services will be held, a memorial mass will be held at a later date. Patricia will we deeply missed by all who knew and loved her.

