FORMERLY OF KOUTS, IN - Patricia Ann Devereaux, 82 formerly of Kouts, passed away Tuesday, December 4, 2018. She was born January 9, 1936 in Chicago, IL to the late Francis and Margurite (Offord) Koch. Pat drove school bus for Kouts Schools for 41 years, she drove for the special needs children during the mornings and for the athletic teams during the afternoon and evenings. This past year Pat was inducted to the Kouts School Hall of Fame for her dedication to her job, but more importantly for touching the lives of so many students. She was a member of St. Mary's Catholic Church and loved spending time with her children and grandchildren. Pat was also famous for handing out apples at Halloween in Kouts.
On July 31, 1954 in Wanatah, Pat married Orville 'Bud' Devereaux who preceded her in death in 2007. She is survived by her children, Mike (Sue) Devereaux, Scott (Pam) Devereaux, Barbara Devereaux, and Patrick (Sherrie) Devereaux; grandchildren, Chad, James, Jessica, Jackie, and Jason; great grandchildren, Mason, Cooper, and Gunner; and her sisters, Jean (John) Turner and Barb Stuck. Pat was also preceded in death by her grandsons, Aaron and Brandon Devereaux; sister, Diane Grieger; and brother, Butch Koch.
Visitation will be Friday, December 14, 2018 from 3:00-7:00 PM at KOSANKE FUNERAL HOME, 105 E. Indiana Ave., Kouts with a Funeral Service on Saturday, December 15, 2018 at 10:00 AM. Burial will follow at Angelcrest Cemetery, Valparaiso. In lieu of flowers, memorials are requested to the Kouts Memorial Scholarship at Kouts Schools.