HOBART, IN - Patricia Ann Harrigan, age 87, of Hobart, passed away peacefully at home on August 8, 2019. A Memorial Service will be held Saturday, August 17, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. at First United Methodist Church, 654 East 4th Street, Hobart. Visitation at the church will be from 10:00 a.m. until the time of services. Contributions may be made to the church. BURNS FUNERAL HOME (Hobart) entrusted with arrangements. www.burnsfuneral.com.
Register for more free articles.
Stay logged in to skip the surveys.