KOUTS, IN - Patricia Ann Ison, 83 of Kouts, passed away Thursday, November 25, 2021.
She was born November 16, 1938, in Hammond, to the late Ray and Josephine McCarthy. Pat made her career as a Registered Nurse and a full time mother. She was a member of Refuge Church and Mulberry Tree Ministry, both in Kouts. Pat was a caregiver at heart, and she was passionate about helping others. She enjoyed cooking, baking cakes, and most importantly, spending time with her beloved family. Pat will be remembered for her generosity, loving heart, and contagious smile.
On January 17, 1964, Patricia married Harlin T. Ison, Sr., who preceded her in death in 2018.
She is survived by their children: Harlin T. (Sandra) Ison, Jr., Raymond (Maria) Ison, Debra Schweller, and James Ison; grandchildren: Andrew, Zachary, Samantha, Joel, Hollie, Zoie, Zander, and Chase; and sister-in-law, Carolyn McCarthy.
She was preceded in death by brothers: Thomas and James McCarthy.
A visitation will be held on Wednesday, December 1, 2021 from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. at KOSANKE FUNERAL HOME, 105 E. Indiana Ave., Kouts, with a funeral service beginning at 12:00 p.m. Burial will follow at Graceland Cemetery, Kouts.