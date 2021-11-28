Patricia Ann Ison

She was born November 16, 1938, in Hammond, to the late Ray and Josephine McCarthy. Pat made her career as a Registered Nurse and a full time mother. She was a member of Refuge Church and Mulberry Tree Ministry, both in Kouts. Pat was a caregiver at heart, and she was passionate about helping others. She enjoyed cooking, baking cakes, and most importantly, spending time with her beloved family. Pat will be remembered for her generosity, loving heart, and contagious smile.