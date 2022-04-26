VALPARAISO, IN - Patricia Ann Johnston, 77, of Valparaiso, passed away peacefully at home on Saturday, April 23, 2022. She was born March 11, 1945, in Gary, IN to Frank and Dorothy (Danko) Stanislaw. Patty graduated from Emerson High School in Gary in 1963 and made her career as a clerical worker with National Steel - Midwest Plant for over 30 years. She was a member of St. Paul Catholic Church in Valparaiso, and a former member of St. Patrick Catholic Church in Chesterton. Patty enjoyed watching The Price Is Right and mystery shows on tv, and spending time with the family dogs, Harley and Zoey. She had a stubborn personality, and always wanted to make sure things were done in a fair manner. Patty will be remembered as a loving mother, and grandmother who will be dearly missed.