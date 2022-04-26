March 11, 1945 - April 23, 2022
VALPARAISO, IN - Patricia Ann Johnston, 77, of Valparaiso, passed away peacefully at home on Saturday, April 23, 2022. She was born March 11, 1945, in Gary, IN to Frank and Dorothy (Danko) Stanislaw. Patty graduated from Emerson High School in Gary in 1963 and made her career as a clerical worker with National Steel - Midwest Plant for over 30 years. She was a member of St. Paul Catholic Church in Valparaiso, and a former member of St. Patrick Catholic Church in Chesterton. Patty enjoyed watching The Price Is Right and mystery shows on tv, and spending time with the family dogs, Harley and Zoey. She had a stubborn personality, and always wanted to make sure things were done in a fair manner. Patty will be remembered as a loving mother, and grandmother who will be dearly missed.
Patty is survived by her sons: Christopher (Danielle) Johnston of Chesterton and Timothy (Angie Tomecko-Johnston) Johnston of Valparaiso; grandchildren: Mackenzie, Eathen, Teagen, Magen, T.J., and Johna; great-grandchildren: Amelia, Grayson, and Italy; sister, Michol Stone; niece, Kerry (Jim) Lavery; nephew, Craig Stone; and great nephews: Cole and Tyler Stone. She was preceded in death by her parents.
Following cremation, a private burial of ashes will be held at Angelcrest Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Breast Cancer Research Foundation or VNA Hospice of NWI. Moeller Funeral Home is entrusted with the arrangements.