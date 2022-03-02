March 5, 1955 - Feb. 20, 2022

Milwaukee, WI -

Patricia Ann Knight

She Made a Difference.

After a fierce battle with an aggressive cancer, Tricia Knight (nee Hajduch) slipped away peacefully at home on February 20, 2022. In her 66 years she was a positive force for the Milwaukee community, her profession, family, friends and countless others she supported and served along the way. It's been said that "the true measure of a life is not duration but contribution". Tricia firmly believed that life is measured by how many lives you can protect, lift and guide during your allotted time.

The product of an XXL Catholic family,Tricia was defined by her love of family and her faith. She excelled from early on, becoming college valedictorian in a field of study rarely entered by women at that time. In perhaps her only questionable exercise of judgment, she reached into the lower depths of the academic pool to find her life partner, Pat, clearly one of the great blind luck recipients ever.

In the 70s, professional opportunities for women were more illusory than real. Tricia chose to enter the nearly all male field of public accounting, seeking to become a trusted financial partner. With the guidance of her mentor Nate Holman, she excelled from the beginning. Her candor, dedication and integrity allowed her to rise above the very low "glass ceiling" of those days and become the trusted confident of thousands of Milwaukeeans. Made a firm partner in her 20s, she became a leader in the CPA profession, mentoring countless men and women on the ethical and professional responsibilities of her chosen field. She guided fledgling companies into regional powers and successfully counseled many individuals through their darkest days.

Tricia's commitment to service was not limited to her clients. She was fiercely dedicated to her adopted community of Milwaukee, manifested by her tireless service to non-profits serving the disenfranchised. Among many other community efforts, she sought to advance child welfare (Holton St. Youth Center) the education of the poor (St Joan Antida High School) and the advancement of the arts (Wild Space Dance Company). She joyfully continued her lifelong assistance of young professional women. (Professional Dimensions). She pursued all these goals without seeking personal acclaim or attempting to shine a light in her direction. She truly was a woman of influence dedicated to supporting and advancing the interests of those in need. Her efforts will be an inspiration for generations of Milwaukee children and young women.

Most of all, Tricia's devotion to her family was epic. With a dozen siblings, she delighted in being the "favorite aunt" to scores of nieces and nephews. She was fiercely protective of her very extended family and passionately shared in the highs and lows of all their lives. Her deep love for family was returned tenfold when her sisters Christine and Annmarie selflessly managed and guided her through her final illness.

The author Christina Rozelle wrote that "you don't realize how big somebody was in your life, until you measure the space of their absence". Tricia's absence will be felt by many, but none more so than the family left behind to do the measuring. Her beautiful children: Kara (Rob) and Brendan, have an eternal source of pride in the love and guidance provided to them by Tricia. Their late brother, Kevin can now reunite with his Mother. Her grandchildren: Etta, Otto and Jude will, even in her absence, forever feel the warmth of her love. Pat, the undeserving love of her life, was most blessed by Tricia's passionate love and the warmth of her soul.

Tricia's funeral mass will be at Three Holy Women Parish - St. Hedwig's Church, 1702 N. Humboldt Ave. Milwaukee at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday March 5, 2022 (Tricia's Birthday).

Visitation will be at the church from 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. Instead of flowers or gifts in memory, Tricia asks that you please consider a gift to St. Joan Antida High School or Three Holy Women Parish.

Finally, as a tax CPA with a March birthday, Tricia missed out on birthday celebrations for the last 45 years. She finally gets one now. Immediately following the funeral Mass, please join Tricia's family, friends and colleagues for her long overdue birthday party at the Wisconsin City Club at 900 W. Wisconsin Ave. Milwaukee.