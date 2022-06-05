 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Patricia Ann Learman

Nov. 5, 1929 - May 28, 2022

CROWN POINT - Patricia Ann Learman, 92, of Crown Point, IN passed away peacefully on Saturday, May 28, 2022.

Preceded in death by her husband, Robert Russell Learman, her parents and siblings, and son-in-law, John Lepper.

Patricia is survived by her children: Diane (Adolf Ferbar) Henn and Lori Lepper; grandchildren: Robert (Lisa) Henn, Bree (Chris Lakomek) Henn, August Poppe; and great-grandchildren: John (Jessica) Henn, Jessica (Wayne) Henn, Victoria Surprise, Brody Henn, Lexi Roop, KD Poppe and Cali Poppe. Arrangements entrusted to CROWN CREMATION.

