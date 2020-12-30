CEDAR LAKE, IN — Patricia Ann Mayhew, 78 of Cedar Lake, formerly of Gary, passed away peacefully, December 25, 2020. She graduated from Wirt High School, class of 1960, and worked at Gary National Bank, before having children. Later, Patricia worked for law offices of attorney Tom Webber and law officer, John Rhame. She also worked at the Gainer Bank Building on Broadway in Merrillville. Patricia was very active at Holy Spirit Catholic Church, where she spent over 20 years with the St. Vincent Depaul Society. Upon retirement, she also enjoyed over 10 years at the Valparaiso Arthritis Swim Class. She was preceded in death by her parents, George and Evelyn Sellhorn.