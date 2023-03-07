Feb. 19, 1949 - March 3, 2023
PORTAGE, IN - Patricia Ann (nee Jantzen) Parker-Shivley, age 74, of Portage passed away Friday, March 3, 2023, at Munster Community. She was born on February 19, 1949, in Hammond, IN to the Late Ernest and Helen (nee Dietrich) Jantzen. On October 20, 2001, Patricia married James E. Shivley and they spent 22 wonderful years together. She was a self-employed ceramic designer and worked as an organist for 40 years at local churches. Patricia loved spending time with her family and traveling. She enjoyed knitting hats, and scarfs for children in need, cat beds for stray cats, and crosses with bible verses she donated to the church. Patricia will be remembered as a dedicated wife, mother, grandmother, sister, aunt, cousin, and friend.
Patricia is survived by her husband, James E. Shivley; two sons: Ray (Christine) Parker and Jeff (Susan) Parker; three stepsons: Jimmy Parker, Ronnie Parker and Kent "Tiger" Parker; stepdaughter, Michelle (Mark) Raines; brother, Carl Jantzen; grandson, Riley Parker; and many other loving family members and friends.
Patricia was preceded in death by her first husband of 16 yrs., Michael Parker; and brother, Bill Jantzen.
Funeral services will be held Thursday, March 9, 2023, at 6:00 p.m. at REES FUNERAL HOME, Olson Chapel, 5341 Central Ave. Portage, IN. Cremation will follow. Visitation will be held Thursday, March 9, 2023, from 4:00 p.m. until the time of service also at Rees Funeral Home, Olson Chapel. (219) 762-3013 or online at www.reesfuneralhomes@comcast.net