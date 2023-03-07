PORTAGE, IN - Patricia Ann (nee Jantzen) Parker-Shivley, age 74, of Portage passed away Friday, March 3, 2023, at Munster Community. She was born on February 19, 1949, in Hammond, IN to the Late Ernest and Helen (nee Dietrich) Jantzen. On October 20, 2001, Patricia married James E. Shivley and they spent 22 wonderful years together. She was a self-employed ceramic designer and worked as an organist for 40 years at local churches. Patricia loved spending time with her family and traveling. She enjoyed knitting hats, and scarfs for children in need, cat beds for stray cats, and crosses with bible verses she donated to the church. Patricia will be remembered as a dedicated wife, mother, grandmother, sister, aunt, cousin, and friend.