Patricia Ann 'Patty' Naumoff (nee Manes)

HOLLAND, MI — Patricia Ann "Patty" Naumoff (Manes), 86, went home to be with her Lord on Wednesday, December 30, 2020, at Resthaven Care Center. She was a blessing to everyone around her. She was born on the South Side of Chicago to Joseph and Josephine Manes, who had immigrated to the United States from Italy. Patty was proud of her Catholic-Italian heritage, which included frequent family gatherings and lots of food. She talked to everyone she met and was genuinely interested in other people.

She was married to Nick Naumoff (deceased) for 54 years, and is survived by her four children: Judy and John Doherty, Louis Naumoff, Diane and Merle Throop, and Nicholas and Ellen Naumoff. She is also survived by her sister, Nancy Pavich; her sister-in-law, Suzi Naumoff; and her eight grandchildren: Dennis, Nicky, Julianne, Katy, Natalie, Riley, Morgan and Tanner; four great-grandchildren: Aaliyah, Aiden, Nila and Lilliana; along with many nephews, nieces, cousins, and granddaughter-in-law, Erin Doherty. She was preceded in death by her brother, Tony Manes; her sister, Joan Hardy; her sister-in-law, Ruth Naumoff; her brothers-in-law, Robert (Lalo) Pavich and Steve Naumoff; and her best friend, Gerie Nauracy.