Patricia Ann 'Patty' Naumoff (nee Manes)
HOLLAND, MI — Patricia Ann "Patty" Naumoff (Manes), 86, went home to be with her Lord on Wednesday, December 30, 2020, at Resthaven Care Center. She was a blessing to everyone around her. She was born on the South Side of Chicago to Joseph and Josephine Manes, who had immigrated to the United States from Italy. Patty was proud of her Catholic-Italian heritage, which included frequent family gatherings and lots of food. She talked to everyone she met and was genuinely interested in other people.
She was married to Nick Naumoff (deceased) for 54 years, and is survived by her four children: Judy and John Doherty, Louis Naumoff, Diane and Merle Throop, and Nicholas and Ellen Naumoff. She is also survived by her sister, Nancy Pavich; her sister-in-law, Suzi Naumoff; and her eight grandchildren: Dennis, Nicky, Julianne, Katy, Natalie, Riley, Morgan and Tanner; four great-grandchildren: Aaliyah, Aiden, Nila and Lilliana; along with many nephews, nieces, cousins, and granddaughter-in-law, Erin Doherty. She was preceded in death by her brother, Tony Manes; her sister, Joan Hardy; her sister-in-law, Ruth Naumoff; her brothers-in-law, Robert (Lalo) Pavich and Steve Naumoff; and her best friend, Gerie Nauracy.
Pat was a bank teller at First National Bank and the head bank teller at Security Federal Bank for 30 years in East Chicago, IN. Pat was a favorite of many of her customers, and they would often wait to get in Pat's line. She was a patriotic member of the women's chapter of the Republican Party and worked at the election polls for 20 years in East Chicago. She served on two boards in her town of East Chicago: the park board and the planning commission. She devoted herself to her family and loved them dearly.
Patty set an example for faith in God, praying daily, and being involved in her church. Her children want to thank the staff and fellow residents at Resthaven Care Center for their kindness and love during her stay at the facility.
A special thank you to her favorite nurse Mike Pardon, to Rosa Salas and Debbie Sullivan, who led activities, and the Rev. Leigh VanKempen for the spiritual guidance she provided Pat. Her family is planning a memorial service to celebrate her life in the spring of 2021. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Resthaven Care Center, 280 W. 40th St., Holland MI 49423.