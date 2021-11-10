Patricia Ann Reinert (copy)

Patricia Ann Reinert
April 17, 1944 — Oct. 31, 2021
KALAMAZOO, MI — Patricia Ann Reinert, 77, of Torrington, CT, passed away October 31, 2021 at the home of her son and his wife, Paul and Heidi Reinert who lovingly cared for her over her last months.
Patricia was born April 17, 1944, in Hammond, Indiana, to William H. Nabors and Myrtle (Venzke) Nabors. She attended St. Paul's Lutheran School and was a 1962 graduate from Hammond High.
Pat was preceded in death by her husband, Jeffery E. Reinert and father, William H. Nabors.
Pat is survived by her 101-year-old mother, Myrtle (Venzke) Nabors; and sister, Betty (Paul) Rausch; brother, Bill (Cheryl) Nabors and children: Eric (Rhonda) Reinert, Paul (Heidi) Reinert, Anne (Dean) Westerlund, and Jonathon (Kathryn) Reinert; two nieces; nine grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.
Pat was a devoted wife and loving mother who celebrated and took joy in the accomplishments of all her kids and grandkids. A tireless supporter and defender of those she loved, a lifelong Lutheran Church Missouri Synod member, avid gardener, puzzle solver and lover of mysteries. She was a choir member and loved singing hymns, and was also a self-taught pianist. Life for her was her family, and she always put others first. Friends remarked how easy it was to be her friend. Kind, thoughtful, fun to be with. Smart, ready to volunteer and get something done and she did it well.
A Memorial Service and interment of her urn will be held at 12:00 p.m., July 23, 2022, at Chapel Lawn Cemetery in Schererville, IN.