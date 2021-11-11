Patricia Ann Reinert

Pat was a devoted wife and loving mother who celebrated and took joy in the accomplishments of all her kids and grandkids. A tireless supporter and defender of those she loved, a lifelong Lutheran Church Missouri Synod member, avid gardener, puzzle solver and lover of mysteries. She was a choir member and loved singing hymns, and was also a self-taught pianist. Life for her was her family, and she always put others first. Friends remarked how easy it was to be her friend. Kind, thoughtful, fun to be with. Smart, ready to volunteer and get something done and she did it well.