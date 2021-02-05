Patricia Ann (Sandrick) Breitweiser

August 31, 1939 - Feb. 3, 2021

WHITING/CROWN POINT, IN - Patricia Ann (Sandrick) Breitweiser, aka "Pat," born August 31, 1939, of Whiting and Crown Point, Indiana, left this world to join our loving God on February 3, 2021. The oldest of five children born to Francis and Gertrude (Brown) Sandrick of Whiting, Indiana, Pat passes the family baton to her high school sweethear and loving husband of 60 years, Otto Breitweiser; her seven devoted children: Michael (Amanda), Karl (Yolanda), Constance (Terry) Adams, Jennifer (William) King, Rebecca (Steven) Sievers, Jon (Tammy) and Catherine (Darrick Hurst) Breitweiser-Hurst; 24 amazing grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.

Pat's vocation as a registered nurse spanned more than 60 years. She began her career working in hospitals, clinics, and ultimately retiring from the School City of Hammond as director of health services. Pat was proud to be a nurse and loved helping with both the physical and emotional needs of the students and staff at her schools. Pat was devout in her faith and service to God, frequently volunteering at her church. Pat's living faith guided her spiritual journey in which she made a point to pray for each family member, every day, by name.