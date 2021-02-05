Patricia Ann (Sandrick) Breitweiser
August 31, 1939 - Feb. 3, 2021
WHITING/CROWN POINT, IN - Patricia Ann (Sandrick) Breitweiser, aka "Pat," born August 31, 1939, of Whiting and Crown Point, Indiana, left this world to join our loving God on February 3, 2021. The oldest of five children born to Francis and Gertrude (Brown) Sandrick of Whiting, Indiana, Pat passes the family baton to her high school sweethear and loving husband of 60 years, Otto Breitweiser; her seven devoted children: Michael (Amanda), Karl (Yolanda), Constance (Terry) Adams, Jennifer (William) King, Rebecca (Steven) Sievers, Jon (Tammy) and Catherine (Darrick Hurst) Breitweiser-Hurst; 24 amazing grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.
Pat's vocation as a registered nurse spanned more than 60 years. She began her career working in hospitals, clinics, and ultimately retiring from the School City of Hammond as director of health services. Pat was proud to be a nurse and loved helping with both the physical and emotional needs of the students and staff at her schools. Pat was devout in her faith and service to God, frequently volunteering at her church. Pat's living faith guided her spiritual journey in which she made a point to pray for each family member, every day, by name.
Pat's greatest joy was serving as matriarch of her large and loving family. She took great care in nurturing her children and seeing that each received a very good education. Pat was very proud that, with Pat and Otto's care and guidance, each of their children pursued successful careers in medicine, education, law and mental health counseling. She also went to great lengths to have meaningful relationships with all of her grandchildren and faithfully attended their special life events. She was lovingly given the name "Pajama Grandma" due her yearly gifts of Christmas pajamas given to each grandchild. Her children and grandchildren could always count on Pat's special sugar cookies and peach flips for holidays and other wonderful baked goods often prepared by Pat, her daughters and grandchildren together.
Pat loved science and was a lifelong learner, never missing an opportunity for a game of Scrabble or trivia. Pat also loved to travel. Pat and Otto explored the United States together, particularly enjoying summers in Minnesota with their family. Pat and her sister Kristine also had great adventures exploring Ireland, Scotland and many countries throughout Europe.
Pat accepted life's occasional hurdles with a positive outlook, often stating, "It is what it is,""Life is what happens while you're busy making other plans" and other similar "Pat-isms." Her favorite exclamation when something caught her by surprise was an excited "JESUS, Mary and Joseph!" The spunky, yet tender, sage advice for dealing with life hurdles gracefully entwined spirituality with living life to the fullest.
Her loving husband Otto, children, grandchildren, cousins, siblings and many friends will miss her in all aspects of our life and her daily expressions of prayerful care for each of us. We live on in her love.
A funeral Mass will be held on Saturday February 6, 2021, at 10:00 a.m. at St. Matthias Catholic Church, 101 W. Burrell Drive, Crown Point, Indiana.
Pat loved gardening each spring and summer. If inclined, potted plants, potted flowers, or donations to Hammond Education Foundation (Hammond Indiana Schools) or St. Matthias Church in honor of Patricia Breitweiser would be appreciated.
Pax vobiscum, Mama.