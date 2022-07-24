Aug. 25, 1951 - July 18, 2022
HOBART, IN - Patricia Ann Schiesser (nee Mills), age 70, a longtime resident of Hobart, IN, passed away on Monday, July 18, 2022.
Pat is survived by her husband of 38 years, James "Jim" Schiesser; three children: Jeremy Schiesser, Jeff (Trisha) Bloom and Doug (Wendy) Bloom; six grandchildren; siblings: Connie (Harvey) Roberts, Mike (Holly) Mills, Becky (Stan) Baum, Scott (Toni) Mills, Janet Mills and Robert (Phil Burke) Mills.
Pat was preceded in death by her parents: John and Rose Mills; brothers: Doug and John.
Pat was a graduate of Hobart High School, Class of 1971. She was proud of her time as a nurses aide at Methodist Northlake in Gary and was a very loving caretaker for her family at home. Her main passion was playing competitive softball where she was one of the state's best 1st basemen. Pat also loved to dance.
A private service was held for Pat's family. GEISEN-PRUZIN FUNERAL & CREMATION SERVICES entrusted with arrangements.
