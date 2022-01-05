Patricia Ann Smith

Patricia Ann "Pat" Smith

VALPARAISO, IN - Patricia Ann "Pat" Smith, 75 of Valparaiso, passed away Sunday, January 2, 2022. She was born October 13, 1946 in Valparaiso to Ivan and Mary (Cain) Linton. Pat graduated from Valparaiso High School in 1964 and worked as waitress in many of the area restaurants. She enjoyed bowling, billiards, and family gatherings. Pat loved animals, especially caring for her cats.

On October 8, 1977 in Valparaiso, Pat married Charles "Chuck" G. Smith who survives along with her siblings: Sharon Gott and David (Sharon) Linton, both of Valparaiso; and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents and siblings: Larry, Gerry, and Judy.

Following cremation, a memorial gathering will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorials are requested to Porter County Animal Shelter or the American Cancer Society.