Patricia Ann Walker Wardrip

Pat was a brilliant woman, who attended the University of Arizona in Tucson, AZ, with Chuck from 1946 - 1947, until they tired of eating soup by the case — the GI Bill after WW2 was not generous! Pat and Chuck moved back to Gary in 1947. Pat gave birth to three boys in 4-1/2 years, while also working part time at the Budd Company. In 1959 she returned to college at Valparaiso University, graduating in 1962 with a BA in elementary education. She also completed a master's in teaching at IU Northwest. She taught second grade at Arthur P. Melton School in Gary for 23 years before retiring in 1985. Pat and Chuck lived in Gary, Crown Point (LOFS), Brown County, IN, and then back to Crown Point (LOFS). They only lived in Brown County a short while — although they loved their home there, they were too far away from the grandchildren! Pat lived at Avalon Springs Health Campus in Valparaiso for her final eight years when she developed mobility issues. Pat was an excellent teacher, who was loved by hundreds of students. She enjoyed her family greatly, and was happy to be surrounded anytime by grandchildren, great-grandchildren and other family members who called her Grandma Pat. At Avalon Springs she was a social butterfly, who loved and was loved by the staff who cared for her. Somehow, in spite of raising three sons and a husband, she maintained her sanity and her happy disposition for her entire life.