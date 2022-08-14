June 5, 1936 - Aug. 7, 2022

CROWN POINT - Patricia Ann Warner (nee Trump), age 86, of Crown Point, IN, passed away on Sunday, August 7, 2022 at Symphony of Crown Point.

Pat is survived by her daughters: Jean (Chris) Thurman and Karen Warner; grandchildren: Abigail Pillar, Olivia Pillar, Warner Thurman, Amelia Thurman, and Trey Thurman; and brothers: Jerry (Judy) Trump and Dale Trump.

Pat was preceded in death by her parents: Gerald and Edna Trump; and her husband, Jim.

Pat was a long time member of Trinity Evangelical Lutheran Church. She retired from the Lake County Health Department with over 45 years of service. She was a graduate of Crown Point High School class of 1955 and St. Mary Mercy School of Nursing, 1957.

Friends may visit with the family on Saturday, August 20, 2022 at Trinity Evangelical Lutheran Church, 250 S. Indiana Ave., Crown Point, IN 46307 from 10:00 A.M. until the time of the Memorial Service at 11:00 A.M. Inurnment to follow at Maplewood Memorial Cemetery in Crown Point, IN.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be given in Pat's name to Trinity Memorial Lutheran Church.

