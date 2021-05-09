Nov. 12, 1942 - May 5, 2021

MUNSTER, IN - Patricia Anne (Ozzie) Osborn, 78, of Munster, IN, passed away suddenly on May 5, 2021, surrounded by her best friends.

Pat was born in East Chicago on November 12, 1942. She was preceded in death by her parents Richard and Anne Osborn, Aunt Mary (Meh) Bodovenitz and her grandparents.

She graduated St. Mary's Grade School in 1956 and Roosevelt High School in 1960. She worked in Chicago, IL, at J. Walter Simpson, IVI Travel, and World Travel until her retirement. Her jobs took her all over the United States.

Pat was always proud to declare that she was younger than her friends by at least nine days. She is survived by her very special and best friends, Carol Jean Hus and Patricia Tonkovich, who lost their friend Ozzie way too soon. She loved to have fun and shared in all of Carol and Pat's family events and was dearly loved by all, for her entire life, including the ladies of Our Lady of Grace Church.

Pat volunteered at Community Hospital, Hospice of the Calumet Region, and The Hospice Store in Florida.