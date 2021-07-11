Patricia "Bee" Crawley

Bee was a graduate of T.F. North class of 1970 along with her twin brother Robert. She put herself through nursing school graduating in May of 1981 from Purdue University Calumet with her associate's degree in nursing. Bee went on to obtain her BSN in spring of 2011 from Purdue University Calumet of which she was very proud. She started her nursing career at St. Catherine's Hospital in East Chicago, IN in 1982 and had nearly 40 year career there including roles in telemetry nursing, critical care, case management, quality management and risk management and others. Bee did volunteer work and community outreach, teaching CPR and first aid in the community, volunteering at shelters and free clinics. She served as secretary of the Dyer Lion's Club and volunteered at events for the VFW Post 6448 throughout the year. She was a Cubs and Blackhawks fan and loved playing bingo at a few locations across NWI, including American Legion Post 261. In lieu of flowers, donations to Northwestern's Liver Transplant Services can be made to Northwestern Memorial Foundation, 541North Fairbanks Court, Suite 800 Chicago, IL 60611 in memory of Bee Crawley. Donations can be made by phone at 833-443-8663, or online via https:/foundation.nm.org/