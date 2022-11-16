Sept. 5, 1945 - Nov. 12, 2022

VALPARAISO - Patricia Bodensteiner, 77, of Valparaiso, Indiana passed away peacefully at home and surrounded by her family on Saturday, November 12, 2022, after battling Alzheimer's disease. She was born on September 5, 1945 in Dubuque, Iowa to James and Irma (Hillery) Squire. She graduated from Wahlert Catholic High School, received a B.A. from Valparaiso University and a Master's in Social Work from I.U.P.U.I. Pat began her career with the VNA and was among those instrumental in starting the Hospice program there before establishing a private practice as a counselor, with an emphasis on family and women's issues. Pat's kindness and generosity were among her defining qualities. In that spirit, she served on the Board of Directors for the Valparaiso Family YMCA, The Caring Place, Housing Opportunities, and VNA Hospice NWI.

On June 18, 1966, in Dubuque, Iowa, Pat married Ivan Bodensteiner, who survives along with their daughters, Julie (George) Douglas of Valparaiso and Jill Bodensteiner of Philadelphia; grandchildren, Madeleine, Samuel and Sarah Douglas; and her special granddaughter, Altarea Hall. She also served as co-guardian for a young woman named Margo for several years.

Pat had a great sense of humor and loved telling stories; she also loved her time at their Michigan lake home with family and friends (and even alone), BINGO, reading, puzzles, travel, and volunteering. For over fifty years, Pat had a cherished "women's group" that met regularly for friendship, wine, and laughs. Without a doubt, Pat's greatest passion was spending time with her family; she had an abundant amount of pride in each member of her family and loved sharing stories of their adventures through life.

A visitation will be held Friday from 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. (CST) at MOELLER FUNERAL HOME, Valparaiso. A private entombment will take place on Saturday at Angelcrest mausoleum. Friends are invited to join the family for a celebration of life on Sunday at 2:00 p.m. (CST) at Valparaiso University in the Harre Union Ballroom. Memorial donations may be made to: Housing Opportunities (www.hoi.help) or VNA Hospice NWI (www.vnanwi.org/give).