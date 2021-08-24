Oct. 17, 1949 - Aug. 22, 2021

CHESTERTON, IN - Patricia Cales, age 71 of Chesterton, IN, passed away peacefully on August 22, 2021. She was born on October 17, 1949 in Fayetteville, TN and was the loving daughter of Horace and Myrtle (Holland) McCown, both of whom preceded her in death.

She is survived by loving children: Jason Cales of Chesterton, IN, Curtis (Vanessa) Cales of South Bend, IN, Ray (Jaclyn) Cales of Bass Lake, IN, and Dorothy (Paul) Loslo of Wheatfield, IN; her grandson, Andrew Cales; and by her mother-in-law, Teresa Cales of Highland, IN.

She was also preceded in death by her beloved husband, Melvin Cales in 2003.

Patricia was a devoted member of The Faith Mission Church in Valparaiso. She enjoyed knitting, sewing, and embroidering plastic canvas. She also loved going on road trips to Wabash, Indiana to look at the bald eagles in the winter.

Funeral Services will be held on Thursday, August 26, 2021 at 7:30 p.m. at WHITE-LOVE FUNERAL HOME, 525 S 2nd St., Chesterton, IN with Pastor Chris Hicks officiating.

The family will receive friends on Thursday from 4:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. at the funeral home.