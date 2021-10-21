Patricia Carolyn Aguirre (nee Rodriguez)

EAST CHICAGO, IN — Patricia Carolyn Aguirre (nee Rodriguez), age 74 of East Chicago, IN passed away Monday, October 11, 2021. She is survived by her son, Martin P. (Joanie) Rodriguez Torrez; two grandsons: James and Jonathan Blakeney; seven siblings: Henry Rodriguez, Patrick G., Jr. (Naomi) Rodriguez, Gerard, Sr. (Michelle) Rodriguez, Otillia Alcazar, Genevieve Castillo, Sabina Rodriguez and Sylvia Salinas; numerous nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by her husband, Manuel Aguirre; brother, John Rodriguez, Sr.; significant other, Martin O. Torrez, Sr.

Visitation at the FIFE FUNERAL HOME, 4201 Indianapolis Blvd., East Chicago, IN will be from 3:00 pm to 6:00 pm on Saturday, October 23, 2021. Msgr. John Siekierski will hold services at 5:45 pm on Saturday.

Patricia retired from First Midwest Bank, she was on the East Chicago Housing Board, and was Treasurer for Mayor Anthony Copeland's campaign. Patricia was the matriarch of the family and will be sorely missed by any and all who knew her. Please Omit Flowers. To share an online condolence, logon to www.fifefuneralhome.com.