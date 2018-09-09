VALPARAISO, IN - Patricia Carroll Weber died among family members in Valparaiso on September 2, 2018. She was 83 years old. Patricia was born in Rapid City, SD, but in early childhood moved to Mason City, IA. She graduated from St. Joseph High School in 1953 and worked as a dental assistant before marrying Ronald Weber in 1955 and moving to South Bend, IN, where he was finishing study at the University of Notre Dame. She worked as a dental assistant in Mishawaka, IN, until the birth of the first of three daughters.
Subsequently she lived in Iowa City, IA, Dubuque, IA, and Minneapolis - St. Paul before returning in 1963 to South Bend and then Granger when her husband joined the Notre Dame faculty.
She was a longtime member of Little Flower Catholic Church in South Bend, where she was an advocate for the poor, and she belonged to the local chapter of the Christ Child Society. She took college classes at Indiana University South Bend and Notre Dame, was a volunteer middle-school teacher's aid, and a Girl Scout troop leader. In South Bend she was a member of an embroidery group, and for the Visiting Nurse Association in Valparaiso she knit lap blankets for military veterans.
With her husband and daughters she lived in Portugal for a year, and then spent a second period in the country with her husband. While abroad she traveled widely in Europe. She also lived for a time in England and Ireland, and in the U.S. in Princeton, NJ. She often spent winters in Florida. In 2005 she moved from Granger to Valparaiso to be near her family.
She is survived by Ronald Weber, her husband of 63 years; her sister Elizabeth (Gordon) Morse of Mason City, IA; and her daughters Elizabeth (Devery) Krupchak of Valparaiso, Andrea Weber of Evanston, IL, and Kathryn Weber of Wilmette, IL. Three grandsons also survive her: Christopher (Karla) Krupchak of Oak Park, IL, Colin (Nicole) Krupchak of Dublin, Ireland, and Kevin Krupchak of Chicago, IL. So also do two great grandchildren, Regina Krupchak and Benjamin Krupchak, of Oak Park, IL and two nephews, David Morse of West Des Moines, IA, and Douglas Morse of Iowa Falls, IA.
With her family present, Patricia's ashes will be buried in Cedar Grove Cemetery at the University of Notre Dame. MOELLER FUNERAL HOME handling arrangements.