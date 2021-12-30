 Skip to main content
Patricia Crawford

June 11, 1932 - Dec. 27, 2021

CROWN POINT, IN - Patricia Crawford, age 89, of Crown Point passed away peacefully on December 27, 2021. She was born on June 11, 1932 to Leo and Lavera Kinnett.

Patricia always loved visits and phone calls with her children and grandchildren. She was a member of the South Lake Christian Church.

Patricia was preceded in death by her parents; husband Robert; infant child Kenneth Alan Crawford; sister Donna Sparks; brother Raymond Kinnett; son-in-law Greg Maus; sister-in-law Shirley Kinnett. She is survived by her children: Robert (Stacey) Crawford II, Mary Maus, Sharon (Kurt) Gehrke, James "Jim" Crawford, and Mark Crawford; seven grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; siblings: Gary Kinnett, Cheryl (Bill) Alsman; many loving nieces and nephews.

Services will be private. BURNS FUNERAL HOME, Crown Point, entrusted with arrangements.

www.burnsfuneral.com

