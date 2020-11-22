Patricia D. Crnkovich (nee Evans)

Beloved wife of the late Nicholas Crnkovich for 56 years. Loving mother of Tim (Marissa), Christina (Pat), Nick (Michelle), Charlene, Michael, Roseanna, and the late Thomas. Cherished Grammy of Joey (Megan), Alyssa, Amanda, Anna, Ellory, and Emerson. Patricia was a devoted wife, proud mother and adoring grandmother. She will be dearly missed by the entire Crnkovich and Evans families. More than anything Patricia loved family gatherings with her children and her grandchildren. Patricia was a graduate of Morton High School Class of 1956. She married her beloved husband Nick in 1958, and they are reunited in heaven to celebrate their 62nd wedding anniversary on November 27, 2020. She will be remembered for her cheerful smile, hearty hugs, sage advice, and ideal role model as a parent to her children always showing her kind heart, understanding, and unconditional love. The family would like to give special thanks to the Residence of Deer Creek staff for the recent care they gave their mother.