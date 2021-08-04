Patricia (Dahlgren) Joan Valant

January 30, 1932 - July 30, 2021

PORTAGE, IN - Patricia Joan (Dahlgren) Valant, age 89 of Portage, IN passed away on Friday, July 30, 2021 in Portage, IN. She was born on January 30, 1932 in Gary, IN to Ellsworth and Helen (Wright) Dahlgren.

Patricia is survived by her daughters: Lori Cauchon, Tammy (Tomm) Alsman and Dana (Stan) Bryniarski; grandchildren: Krisan and Kari Cieszkiewicz, Christopher Cauchon, Michaline Krassow, Shelby Gaskin and Lyndsay Clancy; great-grandchildren: Kollin and Landon Krassow, Addison Clancy and Willow Charlson. She was preceded in death by her husband, James Valant; father, Ellsworth Dahlgren; mother, Helen Dahlgren; brother, Dale Dahlgren and son-in-law, Robert Cauchon.

Patricia was a die hard Chicago Cubs and Chicago Bears fan. She was married for almost 63 years to her husband James. She enjoyed gardening and loved to dance. Patricia was the most caring, loving mother, grandmother and great-grandmother and her grandchildren were the light of her life. She will be deeply missed.

Memorial Service will be held on Friday, August 6, 2021 at 2:00 p.m. at EDMONDS &EVANS FUNERAL HOME, Portage Chapel, 6941 Central Ave., Portage, IN 46368. A Memorial Visitation will be from 1:00 p.m. until the time of service at the funeral home. The family requests that masks be worn inside the funeral home during visitation and service. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.ee-fh.com.