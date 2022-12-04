Jan. 7, 1946 - Nov. 29, 2022

CALUMET CITY, IL - Patricia "Darlene" (nee Thompson) Csonka age 76, of Calumet City, IL passed away Tuesday, November 29, 2022. Darlene was born January 7, 1946 to William and Delores (nee Winebrenner) Thompson. Loving mother of JoAnna (David) Spevacek, Joseph (Angela) Arrigo and Gregory Csonka. Cherished grandmother of Paige Dombrowski, Jake Dombrowski, Michael Arrigo, Joey Arrigo, Jonathan Arrigo, Ryan (Olivia) Csonka, and Neil Csonka; and great grandmother of Brody Yukon Dombrowski, Logan Dombrowksi-Aguayo, Madison Csonka, Harper Csonka, Jackson Csonka, and Norah Csonka. Darlene was preceded in death by her loving husband John P. Csonka, and her loving parents William and Delores Thompson.

A celebration of Darlene's life will take place on Tuesday, December 6, 2022 at SCHROEDER-LAUDER FUNERAL HOME, 3227 Ridge Road, Lansing, IL, from 2:00 to 7:00 PM. Cremation tofollow.

Darlene was loved and enjoyed her time and all her friendships made over the years inLudington, MI. It was truly her second home. She enjoyed spending her time with her belovedhusband John traveling and the outdoors. She was loved by many and will be dearly missed.