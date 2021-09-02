Patricia Dimitroff

In loving memory of Patricia Dimitroff, wife of Dr Lambro Dimitroff (married 69 years) and longtime residents of NW Indiana; mother to the late John Lambro, and to Thomas James; mother-in-law to Thomas' wife, Madeleine Marie; grandmother to Thomas and Madeleine's children John, Elizabeth and Catherine; sister to the late George Minoff; sister-in-law to George's wife Cathy and aunt to George and Cathie's children, Krisann and George; sister to Rose Yankopolous; sister-in-law to Rose's late husband Philip; aunt to Rose's children, the late Philip Jr, Gina, David, Ted and Stephanie.

Patricia was born in Detroit, MI on 1 September 1930 the daughter of Thomas and Georgia Minoff. She graduated from Redford Union High School in 1947 at the top of her class, and from Purdue University in 1993 with a degree in English Literature. Patricia possessed a beautiful operatic soprano voice. She was also a gifted writer and watercolourist. Ultimately, Patricia was defined by her undying devotion to her family and her friends.

There will be a graveside ceremony on Friday, September, 3 2021 at 11:00 a.m. at Elmwood Cemetery, 1413 E 169th St, Hammond, IN.