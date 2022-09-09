Patricia Dryjanski (nee Jaworski-Belzeski)

June 5, 1944 - Sep. 5, 2022

HAMMOND, IN - Patricia Dryjanski, (nee Jaworski–Belzeski) of Hammond, passed away on September 5, 2022 at the age of 78, surrounded by her loved ones.

Patty is survived by her loving daughter, Kim Suroviak of Cedar Lake; brother, Henry (Shirley) Jaworski of Highland; grandchildren: Brandon (Sara Kish) Gum; Katelyn Sanchez; great-grandchildren: Kayden Rodriquez, Yasmeen Gum, A.J. Sanchez, Isiah Sanchez; and Tony Rodriguez who may have not been blood but whom she considered her grandson; as well as many nephews, nieces and cousins. Patty is preceded in death by her, parents: Sophie and Henry Jaworski; husband, Robert Dryjanski; and Son-in-law, Darren Suroviak.

Patty was a graduate from Morton High School class of 1962. She worked as a Senior Data Specialist for the School City of East Chicago, retiring after 40 years of service. Patty and her husband were avid Notre Dame and Sox fans who looked forward to planning their tailgate parties. They enjoyed traveling the country, golfing and making memories with their friends. She was involved in Sigma Alpha Sorority for 45 years, holding the position of National Officer and also enjoyed luncheons with her red hat ladies. Patty cherished her Bunco sisters (childhood friends) for 57 years. Her treasured accomplishment was her daughter with whom she enjoyed the many adventures they would go on. There was never a dull moment when they were together!

It would be wrong to say that Patty lost her battle because she never stopped fighting. No matter how sick she was, she was always determined. When anyone else would have broken, Patty stayed strong. Through her, we know what resilience and perseverance truly look like. There was no quit in Patty. Just because she is no longer here, it doesn't mean she lost her fight.

Visitation will be 2:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m., Sunday September 11, 2022 at HILLSIDE FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION CENTER, 8941 Kleinman Road, Highland, IN. Prayer Service to follow at 5:00 p.m.

The family of Patty wishes to extend our sincere thanks to the Visiting Angel (Schererville), the staff at Bickford Assisted Living and Traditions Hospice for their support and guidance through a difficult time.

In lieu of flowers donations may be given to Diabetes Association, www.diabetes.org or Creutzfeldt-Jakob disease (CJD) Foundation, www.cjdfoundation.org

