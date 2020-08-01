× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

QUNICY, IL - Patricia E. Bibler was born in Quincy, IL on March 7, 1927, and entered heaven in the arms of her Savior Jesus Christ on July 25, 2020 in Kennesaw, GA, 16 days after the death of her beloved husband Joe. She was the second of three daughters born to Harry and Helen Hauter. She grew up in Quincy and later graduated from Valparaiso University where she met Joseph Bibler on a blind date. The two married on August 21, 1948 and were practically inseparable for almost 72 years. It was said that they were like ‘P and J' sandwiches-- you couldn't think of one without the other -- and they were held together by Jesus, the Bread of Life.

Pat taught high school math in Portage in the early years of their marriage, and later devoted herself to being a helpmate to Joe and involved mother to their three children. Soon after Joe's retirement in 1986 from Northern Indiana Bank, they moved to Sun Lakes, AZ where they enjoyed the Arizona weather and lifestyle with both old and new friends. Pat was involved in several ministries at their church, Risen Savior Lutheran Church in Chandler, AZ, most notably managing the assembly of braille Bibles sent to the blind throughout the world.