Patricia E. Higgins (nee Bigush)

Jan 1, 1935 - Oct. 2, 2022

CEDAR LAKE - Patricia E. Higgins (nee Bigush)

87, of Cedar Lake, IN passed away Sunday, October 2, 2022. She was born in Terre Haute, IN on January 1, 1935, the daughter of Michael Bigush and Eleanor (Wood) Hymes. On October 15, 1952, in Dyer, IN, she married her high school sweetheart, Harold G. Higgins Jr. She is survived by her children: Suzann (Dave) Markovich of Lowell, IN, Judith (David) Walker of Tampa, FL, Patricia K. Higgins of Valparaiso, IN; eight grandchildren, six great-grandchildren; brother-in-law, (Willis) Butch (Suzanne) Higgins of DeMotte, IN; sister-in-law, Sally Higgins (David-deceased) of Valparaiso, IN; numerous nieces and nephews.

Preceded in death by her parents Michael Bigush, Eleanor and James Hymes; her brother, Ernest Bigush; and her husband Harold, who was always referred to as Sonny.

Patricia enjoyed her family and especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren and their lives and antics. She often said this past year that our current world was so different from what her world used to be, and she was displeased with it!

Cremation will precede a Private Graveside Service in Lowell Memorial Cemetery on Friday, October 28, 2022.

SHEETS FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATION SERVICES, Lowell, IN. www.sheetsfuneral.com

