Patricia E. Majewski

Pat was born in Lincoln, Nebraska to Pierce and Eldoris (Thomsen) Tobin on Nov. 7, 1939. She attended local schools and graduated from Tarkio College. She loved being a homemaker, sewing and quilting for the family and seldom missed her favorite soap operas. Outside the home, Pat loved traveling throughout the country with her husband Ronald and visiting Disney and nearby attractions with the grandchildren. She is survived by her son Michael (Grace) and grandchildren Anthony, Audrey and Sarah Majewski, all of Wanatah, IN. Pat will be interred beside her beloved husband Ronald at the Florida National Cemetery at the convenience of the family.