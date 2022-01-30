 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Patricia E. Villanueva

  • 0
Patricia E. Villanueva

June 9, 1948 - Jan. 30, 2009

IN LOVING MEMORY PATRICIA VILLANUEVA On Your 13th Anniversary In Heaven. I remember the day I met you, And the day God made you mine, I remember the day God took you, And will 'til the end of time. We made our vows together, Until death do we part, But the day God took you from me, My whole world fell apart. Each time I see your picture, You seem to smile and say, "Don't cry I'm only sleeping, We'll meet again someday." We Miss You, Your Loving Family, Nick, Nick Jr., Nicole and Dave

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Ottawa police fortify forces for truckers protest

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts