Patricia E. Villanueva

IN LOVING MEMORY PATRICIA VILLANUEVA On Your 13th Anniversary In Heaven. I remember the day I met you, And the day God made you mine, I remember the day God took you, And will 'til the end of time. We made our vows together, Until death do we part, But the day God took you from me, My whole world fell apart. Each time I see your picture, You seem to smile and say, "Don't cry I'm only sleeping, We'll meet again someday." We Miss You, Your Loving Family, Nick, Nick Jr., Nicole and Dave