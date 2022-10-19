 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Patricia Ellen Paul

Patricia Ellen Paul

Dec. 11, 1951 - Sep. 30, 2022

CARMEL, IN - Born in Gary, IN on December 11, 1951 to the late William and Ilmi Paul, Patricia attended Edison School in Gary before graduating from Merrillville High School. She also attended IU Northwest before becoming a wife, mother, and homemaker. She was a talented painter who loved reading and crafts of all types. She also found joy in the outdoors, gardening, bird watching, and collecting antiques.

Patricia LeMasters (formerly Patricia Baggett or Patti Paul) is survived by her sons: Ryan (Candice) Baggett and Ian (Nicole) Baggett; grandchildren: Aoife, Lillie, Elek, and Gavin; siblings: Almi Oppman and Ralph Paul; and nephew Jeremy Paul. She was preceded in death by her late husband, John LeMasters, and her brother, William Paul. Services will be held privately.

