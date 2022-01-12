Patricia Frances Lynn (nee Thornton)

Pat's love for travel led her to create a career for herself after Bruce's passing in 1989. Always a hard worker, she took a class at Purdue Calumet to learn about the travel industry and then worked several years for travel agencies before branching out on her own. Settling on the business name "Travels with Lynn" she led trips throughout North America and Europe. After she tired of airports and flying, she led popular bus trips to destinations across the United States and Canada. Gregarious and energetic, she made countless friends on these trips, many of whom became repeat customers. She continued leading trips into her eighties.

Always independent, Pat set an example for those around her with her integrity and work ethic. She saw the silver lining in every situation and considered herself fortunate, even when dealing with serious health issues. Her generosity to others was well known to her family and friends and she will be remembered with great fondness by all who knew her.

