Patricia (Gallagher) McGlinchy
June 2, 1932 — April 21, 2021
CROWN POINT, IN — Patricia (Gallagher) McGlinchy, 88, of Crown Point, IN, passed away on Wednesday, April 21, 2021, at St. Anthony/Majestic Care nursing home in Crown Point. Pat, born on June 2, 1932, was the daughter of Charles and Louise Gallagher, of Chicago, IL. She was preceded in death by her parents and her nine siblings. Pat leaves her three daughters, Maureen (Mark Ulmer) Wagner, of Lansing, IL; Michele Blazek, of Albuquerque, NM, and Kathy (Rick) Rosinski, of Crown Point, IN; grandchildren: Alan (Laura) Blazek, Jill (Rey) Rael, Tim (Mindy) Canner and Mark (Holly) Rosinski; great-grandchildren: Addison and Riley Rael, and Sullivan and Cordelia Canner; sister-in-law, Anne Gallagher; and many nieces and nephews.
Pat had a long career in transportation, owning and operating Illiana Truck Service. She was active in several transportation organizations. She participated in Keenagers in Lakes of the Four Seasons and served on the condo association board for many years.
She enjoyed pinochle, gin rummy, golf, sewing, reading, entertaining and especially loved spoiling her grandchildren.
At her request, there will be no funeral services, but there will be a memorial luncheon this summer.