CROWN POINT, IN — Patricia (Gallagher) McGlinchy, 88, of Crown Point, IN, passed away on Wednesday, April 21, 2021, at St. Anthony/Majestic Care nursing home in Crown Point. Pat, born on June 2, 1932, was the daughter of Charles and Louise Gallagher, of Chicago, IL. She was preceded in death by her parents and her nine siblings. Pat leaves her three daughters, Maureen (Mark Ulmer) Wagner, of Lansing, IL; Michele Blazek, of Albuquerque, NM, and Kathy (Rick) Rosinski, of Crown Point, IN; grandchildren: Alan (Laura) Blazek, Jill (Rey) Rael, Tim (Mindy) Canner and Mark (Holly) Rosinski; great-grandchildren: Addison and Riley Rael, and Sullivan and Cordelia Canner; sister-in-law, Anne Gallagher; and many nieces and nephews.