CROWN POINT, IN - Patricia H. Babrocky age 86, passed away on May 18, 2020. Patricia is survived by her daughters, Marilyn (Daniel), Susan and Cynthia; son Michael; grandsons, Jeremy and Sean (Ashley); great-granddaughter, Lucille; loving niece, Judy (Brian) and family and other nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by loving husband of 68 years, Michael C. Babrocky. Patricia had a special connection with animals. She always had a pet by her side and it gave her much joy. She was a Eucharistic Minister and Choir member of Our Lady of Consolation Church.