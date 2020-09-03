Patricia Homrich (nee Reinert)

Patricia was a lifelong area resident and a Class of 1947 graduate of Catholic Central High School. She was a member of the L.C.A.R, now Bridges, an active member and volunteer of St. John Bosco Church, and a volunteer at Sharing Meadows. Her strong faith guided her life and her strong love of family drove her loyalty. Pat loved to shop, but only with a coupon, so she could save enough to enjoy a game of bingo or penny poker. She enjoyed family game nights, where she showed off her knowledge of trivia, and played cards regularly with several close, life-long friends. She enjoyed keeping up with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren through pictures and posts shared online. Patricia always put her best foot forward in life and gave the best of herself to everyone. She was a rare gem who will be missed dearly by all who loved her. The family would like to extend a special thank you to Jean, who took great care of Patricia in her final weeks at home. In lieu of flowers, donations to Share Foundation or Hospice of the Calumet Area in Patricia's name would be appreciated. According to current IN guidelines, those attending must wear masks and social distance. www.SolanPruzinFuneralHome.com