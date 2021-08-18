Patricia Hunsley

March 17, 1936 — Aug. 16, 2021

WANATAH, IN — Patricia Hunsley, 85, of Wanatah passed away Monday, August 16, 2021. She was born March 17, 1936 in LaCrosse, IN to Joseph & Valerie (Slonina) Sikora and graduated from LaCrosse High School. Patricia made her career as an Administrative Assistant with Indiana General and the Indiana Department of Corrections at Westville for 35 years. She was a devoted member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church.

On September 15, 1956 in North Judson she married Ovid Hunsley who preceded her in death in 2015. Survivors include their children: Mark (Julie) Hunsley of Rensselaer, Eric (Pamela) Hunsley of Union Mills & Carrie (Ronald) Mann of Wanatah; grandchildren: Ryan, Rachel, John, Cassandra, Justin & Jessica; great-grandchildren: Hugh, Zeke, Zoe, Ellie, Gus, Matthew, James & Caleb; and brothers: Joseph (Lorraine) Sikora & Edward (Eloise) Sikora. She was also preceded in death by her siblings: Casmer, Walter, Eugene & Bernice.

A visitation will be held Saturday from 10:00 a.m. – 12:00 noon am at WANATAH FUNERAL CHAPEL, 309 N. Main St., with funeral service beginning at 12:00 noon and burial to follow at Hanna Cemetery. Memorial donations may be made to the American Diabetes Association.